ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — Police are investigating a crash that killed one man in Erie County on Monday.

The crash happened on US 6 near mile marker 21 in Berlin Township around 11 a.m.

Police say 66-year-old Gerald Schofield of Huron was driving a Chevy HHR when he drove left of center and traveled off the left side of the road, striking a bridge barrier.

Police say the car continued through the barrier before going airborne over an occupied boat and landing in Cranberry Creek where it submerged.

Police say Schofield was pronounced dead at the scene.