Man killed by train in Defiance County Friday

Authorities are attempting to identify the man, whose body was found near the tracks.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a man was apparently hit and killed by a train in Defiance County early Friday.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Defiance County emergency dispatchers received a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a CSX train on the railroad tracks east of Casebeer-Miller Road.

First responders found the body of a white man at the scene, the Defiance County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities are investigating the incident and attempting to identify the man.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Defiance County Sherriff's Office at 419-784-1155 or Hicksville Police at 419-542-6661.