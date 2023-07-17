Man killed after crashing car into restaurant in Sandusky

A man was killed after crashing his car into a restaurant in Sandusky on Monday morning.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing his car into a restaurant in Sandusky early Monday morning.

According to Sandusky Police, the accident occurred just before 1 a.m. when a male driver was traveling northbound on Tiffin Avenue and failed to negotiate a curve (eastbound). The driver struck a three-story brick building located at West Washington Street and Shelby Street, which houses Better Half Family Diner/Joe Sundae's restaurant.

Per police, speed was a factor and alcohol use is suspected. The driver of the vehicle was the only person injured in the incident.