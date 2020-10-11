Man jumps into Maumee River following east Toledo crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man jumped into the Maumee River following an east Toledo crash Tuesday morning.
The crash involved five vehicles on Oakdale and Miami. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, one of which was a Toledo fireman who had just gotten off work.
The man in the silver Acura fled the scene of the crash and tried swimming across the river, but was rescued.
Toledo Police is investigating the crash.
WTOL has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.