Oswaldo Moreno is accused of hitting a woman last summer and fleeing from the scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Oswaldo Moreno has been arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for a crash that killed a woman last summer.

Moreno was arraigned Thursday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $120,000.

On June 19, 2020, prosecutors say Moreno crashed into Rachel Ciralsky at the corner of Bennett and Cloverdale. Moreno then fled from the scene.

Ciralsky, 34, died from her injuries.