Man in hospital with serious injuries after east Toledo stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is in the hospital after being stabbing in east Toledo early Thursday morning.

The stabbing happened at the Wiler Homes in the 600 block of Leach Asve. around 1 a.m.

A family member of the victim says there was some sort of altercation that lead up to the stabbing.

The family member says she came home to her apartment and found her uncle suffering from a stab wound to his upper chest and shoulder area.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.