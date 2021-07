The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night in south Toledo.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Brookview Dr. off Airport Highway.

Police say the victim was hit at least once as shots rang out in front of an apartment complex.

The man was taken to the hospital after he was found in the back of an apartment complex down the street.

Police found several shell casings in the street and in front of the complex.