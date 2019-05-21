STRYKER, Ohio — One man is in the hospital following a crash in Williams County on Monday.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on County Road 21 N south of County Road H about two miles northeast of Stryker in Brady Township.

Police say 28-year-old Mark Null of West Unity was driving a Jeep Laredo on County Road 21 N when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected back onto the roadway, overturned and came to rest of the left side of the road.

Police say Hull was flown to St. Vincent Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.