TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say one man is in critical condition after a shooting in north Toledo Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Moore around 9:10 p.m.

Police arrived to the scene via a ShotSpotter Alert and found broken glass and a shell casing in the street.

Police were later notified that 48-year-old David Parker walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.