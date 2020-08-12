Man in critical condition after being stabbed during argument

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is in the hospital in critical condition after a stabbing at an east Toledo home on Monday.
The stabbing happened on the 1300 block of Utah around 6:30 p.m.
Police arrived to the scene to find James Barney, 59, suffering from several stab wounds.
David Combs, 55, was found at a different residence on Utah St. and was arrested.
Police say Combs pulled out a knife during an argument with Barney and stabbed Barney, causing serious physical harm.
Combs was charged with felonious assault.