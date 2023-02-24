Man hospitalized after crashing into pole early Friday; Sylvania dealership sustains damage

The injured driver was conscious as he was being transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is hospitalized after a scary crash in Sylvania Friday morning.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. on West Alexis Road in front of Dave White Chevrolet. Police say the driver left the roadway and crashed into a pole.

Witnesses called 911 after finding the injured man. He was conscious as he was being transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Several vehicles on the Dave White lot were also damaged when a pole came down, as a result from the crash.