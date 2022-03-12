Man hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo

Police say the man has non-fatal injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early Saturday morning a man was shot in north Toledo on E. Hudson Avenue at about 4 a.m. Police took the man to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The shooting occurred near a bar during a grand re-opening.

A bystander and friend of the man said he is a father and has never been shot before. The bystander continued to say that they believe a stranger shot the man.

“We don’t appreciate all the violence it’s some of us that like to enjoy ourselves in peace. You know peace, peace, peace . Whatever you young guys are on, whatever the anger let it go” friend Lakei Carter said.