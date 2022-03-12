Man hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early Saturday morning a man was shot in north Toledo on E. Hudson Avenue at about 4 a.m. Police took the man to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.
The shooting occurred near a bar during a grand re-opening.
A bystander and friend of the man said he is a father and has never been shot before. The bystander continued to say that they believe a stranger shot the man.
“We don’t appreciate all the violence it’s some of us that like to enjoy ourselves in peace. You know peace, peace, peace . Whatever you young guys are on, whatever the anger let it go” friend Lakei Carter said.
The current condition and identity of the man are unknown. Updates will be made when more information is available to the media.