Advocate honors 30 years of Americans with Disabilities Act

Nathan Turner was 2 years old when the ADA passed and continues to advocate for the rights of people with disabilities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thirty years ago, the Americans with Disabilities Act passed, requiring the US to be more accessible.

Now, we see handicapped parking spots, curb cuts so people with wheelchairs can cross the street, automatic doors and so much more.

"I've been able to fully take advantage of a society that's more willing to include people with disabilities," Nathan Turner, an advocate for the ADA said.

Turner was two years old when the Americans with Disabilities Act passed and he's keenly aware of how it changed his future.

From being able to access the grocery store to accommodations that allow him to have a remote tech job where he works with engineers for companies in Silicon Valley, the ADA has helped.

"I've got a regular computer, but I use voice dictation software and I have dual monitors with screen magnifiers that really allow me to be independent on my job," Turner said.

Turner is also the President of SALUTE, or Self Advocates Lucas Toledo, a group that continues to advocate for equity at work and with transportation.

They have also started a conversation on disability and policing, and medical advocacy for people with disabilities during the coronavirus, since hospital visitors are limited.

"Planning ahead. Do I know my medications, do I have an emergency contact and ask for a patient advocate to get those needs met," Turner said.

Turner says it's important to note it's not just people with disabilities that have benefited from the ADA, and you can see that every time you go to run errands.

"When you go grocery shopping and the doors open automatically, it's helpful. Many people realize how helpful that is," Turner said.