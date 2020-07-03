WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A person is dead after a crash on Poe Road in Wood County early on Tuesday morning.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a single vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on March 3.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Joshua D. Roach, was driving west on Poe Rd., just east of Range Line Rd. when his car went off the north side of the road.

Mr. Roach’s car flipped over and came to rest, upside down, in a water filled ditch.

The Sheriff’s Office was initially unable to find Mr. Roach.

Four days later on March 7, Mr. Roach was located north of the crash location, about 1.5 miles away in the water filled ditch.

His body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for investigation.

RELATED: Troopers investigating overnight fatal crash in Defiance

RELATED: Grieving mom finds solace in son's organ donations