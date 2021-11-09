Man dead after apartment fire in Springfield Twp.

When firefighters arrived at the scene early on Saturday morning neighbors told them an elderly man was in the apartment.

HOLLAND, Ohio — A man is dead after a fire in a Springfield Twp. apartment early on Saturday morning.

The Springfield Twp. Fire Department says they were sent to a fire in the 1600 block of McCord Road just south of Airport Highway around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday where they found heavy smoke coming from the window of an apartment.

When crews entered the apartment they found an approximately 66-year-old man deceased.

The fire had already burned out when firefighters entered the apartment.

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.