HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio - A man was found shot multiple times in the middle of the road in southeast Hardin County Wednesday night, according to Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart.

Everhart said dispatchers received a call about the body on Township Road 265 near State Route 31 in Buck Township when a passerby saw him around 7 p.m.

Everhart said the man who was killed has been identified as 29-year-old Robert Mays, Jr. from Fostoria, Ohio.

Mays Jr. has no apparent connection to the area, Everhart told 10TV.

Everhart said his office is investigating leads in the case but has yet to identify a suspect.

"The Sheriff's Office does not believe that any local residents have reason to be concerned with a subject or subjects being at large in the area, which would present a concern for their safety," the sheriff's office wrote online.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office will perform the autopsy.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Hardin County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.