One driver escaped injuries after driving into Swan Creek early Monday morning.

This happened on Garden Road near Perrysburg Holland Road around 1 a.m.

State troopers said the male driver barreled through the intersection and drove straight through a yard, through a fence and then down a steep hill, ending up in Swan Creek.

That driver didn't suffer any injuries.

Troopers said the driver is suspected of being involved in another nearby accident shortly before driving into the creek.