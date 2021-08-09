Man dies one day after being shot in west Toledo

This shooting was one of four that happened over the weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead after being shot in west Toledo on Saturday.

Toledo police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W. Sylvania around 6:20 p.m. on a call of a person shot.

Police found 37-year-old Terrance Robinson suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Robinson was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital where he died on Sunday.

TPD detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may remain anonymous.