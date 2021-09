Neighbors say the man was the only occupant of the home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was found dead in his home after a fire in west Toledo Friday morning.

The fire happened at the home in the 5900 block of Adelaide around 5 a.m.

Toledo Police reported heavy fire when they arrived to the scene and could not get into the home due to the flames.

Toledo Fire and Rescue were able to get into the home and found the 69-year-old man in an upstairs bedroom.