Fremont man dead following UTV crash on Napoleon Road

Three people were involved in the crash that left one man dead Wednesday night.

FREMONT, Ohio — A Fremont man is dead following a UTV crash on Napoleon Road Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a side-by-side UTV, driven by 33-year-old Tyler Kimmet, was headed westbound on Napoleon Road around 7:30 p.m. Brock A. Kimmet, 58, of Fremont, was in the passenger seat.

Steven Ziebold, 57, of Helena also headed westbound, driving behind the UTV in a Ford F-150.

Ziebold tried to pass the UTV, but at the same time, Tyler Kimmet began to turn left into a private drive. The UTV ran off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting the passenger, Brock Kimmet. He later died from his injuries.

Both Tyler Kimmet and Ziebold suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Neither alcohol nor drug impairment are believed to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.