Man dies in south Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man died at the hospital after fire crews found him inside a house that was on fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Atlantic Avenue after a neighbor called 911 saying the house next to his was on fire, though it was unknown if anyone was inside the home.

When crews arrived on the scene, they reported seeing heavy fire from a one and a half story home. Attack and search crews entered the home and began to extinguish the heavy fire within the house and search for any people.

A few minutes after arriving at the house, search crews found a man inside. Crews took him to the University of Toledo Medical Center, where he later died.

The man's name is pending positive identification by the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

The fire was deemed under control shortly after the man was found. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department officials say no one else was injured in this fire.

An investigation is currently being conducted by the fire department investigative unit.

