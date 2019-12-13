TIFFIN, Ohio — A man is dead after his pickup truck was hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Tiffin on Thursday.

The accident happened at the E. Perry St. railroad crossing around 2:45 p.m.

Police responded to the scene after 911 calls said a pickup truck was involved in a train accident.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found a 1999 Ford pickup truck on the east side of the tracks that had been hit by a westbound train.

Police and ambulance crews immediately located 50-year-old Christopher Burks of Tiffin in the wreckage, but he was already deceased and had to be removed from the vehicle by mechanical means.

The accident is under investigation awaiting medical and vehicle analysis.