Man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Lenawee County

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County early Wednesday around 12:10 a.m.
Parties involved in the crash and a witness at the scene told Michigan State Troopers the 22-year-old man who was driving southbound on Treat Highway ignored the stop sign at Gorman Road. That's when his car was struck by a SUV driven by an 18-year-old woman who had a 16-year-old passenger at the time.
Troopers say the 22-year-old died at the scene due to his injuries.
The woman and passenger in the SUV were treated and released at the scene.
Michigan State Police are asking for anyone with any additional information or who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 734-242-3500.