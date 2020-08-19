Man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Lenawee County

Troopers say the 22-year-old man died at the scene.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County early Wednesday around 12:10 a.m.

Parties involved in the crash and a witness at the scene told Michigan State Troopers the 22-year-old man who was driving southbound on Treat Highway ignored the stop sign at Gorman Road. That's when his car was struck by a SUV driven by an 18-year-old woman who had a 16-year-old passenger at the time.

Troopers say the 22-year-old died at the scene due to his injuries.

The woman and passenger in the SUV were treated and released at the scene.