TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is dead following a house fire in central Toledo early Saturday morning.

This happened on Norwood Avenue and Lawrence Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

Crews on scene reported heavy fire coming from the rear and side of a two-story single family home.

Initial reports stated that victims could have been trapped in the home. The incident commander assigned one group to search the home for any occupants, while additional crews began an aggressive interior attack of the fire.

One adult male who was found outside the home when crews arrived on scene was treated for life threatening injuries and transported to St. Vincent Trauma Center by life squad. His death was confirmed by a Toledo Fire Investigator at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The entire structure was searched with an “all clear” given at 5:31 a.m. with no one found inside.

The fire was deemed under control at 5:44 a.m.

There are no reports of any additional civilian or firefighter injuries at this time. An investigation is currently being conducted by the Toledo Fire Investigative Unit and Toledo Police Department.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

