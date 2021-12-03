One man dead after crash in Huron County

Officers say Jerrold Emmons, 53, failed to stop at a stop sign.

WAKEMAN, Ohio — One man is dead following a crash Wednesday on U.S. 20 at Fitchville River Road in Huron County.

Jerrold Emmons, 53, of Cardington, Ohio, was driving a Honda CRV northbound on Fitchville River. Officers say he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the right side of a tractor-trailer.

Emmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi was driven by George Wolfe, Jr., 54, of Crestline, Ohio. He was not injured.