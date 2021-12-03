One man dead after crash in Huron County

WAKEMAN, Ohio — One man is dead following a crash Wednesday on U.S. 20 at Fitchville River Road in Huron County.
Jerrold Emmons, 53, of Cardington, Ohio, was driving a Honda CRV northbound on Fitchville River. Officers say he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the right side of a tractor-trailer.
Emmons was pronounced dead at the scene.
The semi was driven by George Wolfe, Jr., 54, of Crestline, Ohio. He was not injured.
The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.