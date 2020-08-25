Man dead after Wood Co. motorcycle crash

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle hit a tree and he was thrown from the bike.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Wood County early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:27 a.m. on Grant Rd. south of the intersection with Cygnet Rd. in Bloom Township.

Police say 38-year-old Brandon Smarszcz of Portage was riding his Harley-Davidson when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road.

The motorcycle then hit a tree, ejecting Smarszcz. Police say Smarszcz was found nearby the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.