Man dead after reportedly suffering seizure, dog attack in east Toledo

The 26-year-old man was transported to St. Vincent, where he later died, TPD said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead and a dog is in custody after an incident on Thursday in east Toledo that remains under investigation.

According to Toledo police, a 26-year-old man experienced a seizure at an apartment in the 500 block of Potter Street. TPD said a dog at the apartment, described as a pit bull mix, attacked the man.

Police were dispatched to the apartment around 9:45 p.m. Toledo fire personnel treated the man at the scene and took him to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, where he later died.