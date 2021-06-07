Man dead after motorcycle crash in north Toledo

Investigators are looking into a possibility that the driver may have lost control while trying to avoid a pothole.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing in north Toledo early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Champlain and Buffalo St.

Police say 40-year-old Michael Stamper was traveling on Champlain St. and lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown from the bike.

Police say Stamper was pronounced dead at the scene after he and his bike were found a considerable distance away from where the crash occurred.

Investigators are looking into a possibility that the driver may have lost control while trying to avoid a pothole, as there are several potholes near where the crash occurred. Investigators are also looking into speed playing a factor.