OSHP: Man dead after motorcycle accident

The 68-year-old lost control of his motorcycle, resulting in fatality.

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A 68-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Erie County early on Saturday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

OSHP troopers claim Edward Hays, from Wakeman, Ohio was driving east on U.S. 6 east of Sandusky near mile marker 13 in Huron Township when he lost control of his bike while attempting to make a left turn.

After losing control, Hays traveled off of the right side of the road and struck a guardrail before overturning, according to troopers.

Hays was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet.

Officers say it’s unknown if he drug or alcohol use played a part in the crash.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want even more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.