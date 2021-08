The man was sent to a hospital after being struck by the car.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is hospitalized after being struck by a car in east Toledo on Monday morning.

This happened around 6:30 a.m. on Front Street near Carbon Street.

Police tell us that the man was crossing the street to get a coffee from the Sunoco gas station when he was struck by an oncoming Kia.

That injured male was transported by life squad to the hospital where his condition is not known.