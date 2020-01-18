TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is behind bars after making a terrorist threat in the Toledo area.
According to Lucas County court documents, La Relle Antoine Mack posted a video to Facebook which showed him holding a gun.
He said he was planning to take a part in a shooting in the south Toledo area.
He was arrested Friday and booked into Lucas County Jail.
His first court appearance will be Saturday morning.
