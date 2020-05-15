ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — A man is facing multiple felonies after leading Findlay Police on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon.

Barry Stevens, 54, fled from officers after after he was suspected of trespassing and burglary,

Stevens began the chase on south bound on I-75 and was later spotted in Beaverdam where he was located by troopers him.

He then fled the area, speeding over 115 mph.

Allen County Deputies were eventually able to flatten Stevens with a tire deflation device near mile post 128.

He was then taken into custody and later transported to a local hospital.

