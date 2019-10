TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is behind bars Wednesday, facing charges of endangering children and drugs.

Toledo Police executed a search warrant at the home of 28-year-old Dashawn Lee.

According to court documents, police found two torn plastic bags with cocaine residue inside a toy box that contains all the children’s toys.

Two children were in the house at the time, a one-year old and a six-year old.

Lee is being arraigned in court on Wednesday.