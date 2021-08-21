Man jailed on charges of stabbing a person at Findlay bar

Joshua Anders, 30, is charged with felonious assault after a stabbing occurred at Ole Stoney Ledge.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is in jail after being arrested by Findlay police Saturday morning and faces charges of felonious assault after a stabbing at a bar near the University of Findlay.

Police say Joshua Anders is in custody following a stabbing at the Ole Stoney Ledge on Howard Street.

Early Saturday morning, police spoke to the hospitalized stabbing victim about the incident. From the conversation, police discovered the identity of the alleged attacker and where the incident had taken place.