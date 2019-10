TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was arrested early Halloween morning after his car was hit by a train.

This happened on Route 20 and Lime City Road in Perrysburg Township.

Police say the man was driving drunk when his car broke down on the railroad tracks.

Officers say the man was able to jump out of his car right before the train hit it.

Both Route 20 and Lime City Road are temporarily blocked by the train until CSX can remove the debris.

The man was checked out at the scene and is believed to be okay.