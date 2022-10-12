Stark County: Man arrested, charged after setting fire to house with people inside

Anthony Michael Carr, 31, of Louisville, was charged with one count of aggravated arson.

Example video title will go here for this video

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in police custody after setting fire to a Stark County home.

The incident happened on Friday, December 9 when the Plain Township Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Fairmount Street after a report of a fire at a residence.

Fire crews were dispatched at approximately 2:31 p.m. to the scene of the fire. It was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Through the initial investigation by the Plain Township Fire Department, they were able to determine that the fire was a result of arson. The Stark County Sheriff's Office assisted in an investigation of the incident and a suspect was quickly identified.

Anthony Michael Carr, 31, of Louisville, was arrested at his home a short time after the investigation was launched.

He was charged with one county of aggravated arson, a first degree felony. He was also found to have a warrant out for his arrest as a result of a parole violation.

This Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Plain Township Fire Department continue to investigate the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information on this incident please contact them at (330) 430-3800.

3News will update this story as more information is released.