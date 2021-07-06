Man arrested after Findlay stabbing

Police say the man was arrested at the scene and charged with felonious assault.

FINDLAY, Ohio — One man is in custody after a stabbing in Findlay Monday night.

The stabbing happened in the 2400 block of Jennifer Ln. around 9:30 p.m.

Police found a 26-year-old man suffering from a stab wound when they arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

William Burkhalter, 35, was arrested at the scene without incident and was charged with felonious assault. He is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.