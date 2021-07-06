Man arrested after Findlay stabbing

FINDLAY, Ohio — One man is in custody after a stabbing in Findlay Monday night.
The stabbing happened in the 2400 block of Jennifer Ln. around 9:30 p.m.
Police found a 26-year-old man suffering from a stab wound when they arrived at the scene.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
William Burkhalter, 35, was arrested at the scene without incident and was charged with felonious assault. He is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.
The incident is under investigation.