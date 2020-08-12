Man arrested after being accused of assaulting, raping live-in girlfriend

The victim told police the suspect choked her, hit her with a closed fist and threw her to the ground before cutting her hair with scissors.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Warning: Some details in this story may be disturbing for some readers.

A Toledo man was arrested after being accused of assaulting and raping his live-in girlfriend.

The victim told police that 34-year-old Guy Carr choked her, hit her with a closed fist and threw her to the ground before cutting her hair with scissors.

The victim said Carr then inserted the scissors into her vagina.

Carr is in jail with a bond set at $100,000 and was order to have no contact with the victim.