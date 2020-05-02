TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in the head in central Toledo.

Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Hamilton where they found the victim bleeding from the back of the head.

She told police that Christopher Jennings stabbed her in the head.

According to the police report, Jennings denies stabbing the woman; he claims the woman hit him in the face and they both fell to the ground where there was broken glass on the floor.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.