Man airlifted to hospital after being shot by police officers in northeast Ohio

This is a developing story. 3News will provide updates when more information is available.

WELLINGTON, Ohio — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach by Wellington Police officers Saturday evening.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Courtland Street, officers were called to the scene of a disturbance. According to Wellington Mayor Hans Schneider, the man approached officers with a weapon.

The officers tried to use a taser to subdue the man but when that did not work, one of the officers at the scene shot the man. He was air lifted to Metro Health Medical Center. 

The condition of the man is unknown at this time. 

