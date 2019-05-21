TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and accused of starting a fire that destroyed a central Toledo building earlier this month.

Court documents allege 22-year-old Aviono Pallita set fire to the building at 1344 Nebraska that housed ST Jay's Salon and Gilmore's Boutique.

READ MORE: Police investigating massive fire that destroyed two businesses

The entire building was destroyed in the fire.

Court documents say Pallita lives just half a mile from the building.

It is unclear at this time why he started the fire.

Pallita is being arraigned in court Tuesday morning.