TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and accused of starting a fire that destroyed a central Toledo building earlier this month.
Court documents allege 22-year-old Aviono Pallita set fire to the building at 1344 Nebraska that housed ST Jay's Salon and Gilmore's Boutique.
The entire building was destroyed in the fire.
Court documents say Pallita lives just half a mile from the building.
It is unclear at this time why he started the fire.
Pallita is being arraigned in court Tuesday morning.