WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 33-year-old man has been indicted by a Wood County grand jury on 12 child sex charges, including eight charges of rape.

According to court documents, Gregory Kamer Jr. raped a 5-year-old several times over the course of eight months. The incidents allegedly began in December 2018, with the last reported incident happening in July of this year.

Kamer is currently being held at CCNO on an unrelated charge.

At this time, there is no word on when he will make his first court appearance in Wood County.

