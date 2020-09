Toledo Police officers say 21-year-old Raheem Nolden was on a Baron Bus at the bus station on Emerald Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man accused of multiple shootings in Detroit was arrested Saturday evening at the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown Toledo.

Toledo Police officers say 21-year-old Raheem Nolden was on a Baron Bus at the station. That's when he was located and taken into custody without incident.