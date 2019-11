LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A man accused of impregnating his daughter last year is now behind bars in Lucas County.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Casey Anderson's daughter had a miscarriage, and DNA tests proved that he was the father.

Anderson was arraigned Wednesday morning on one count of sexual battery.

His bond was set at $50,000.

