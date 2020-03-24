TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is in jail after he allegedly sexually assaulted his 6-year-old child.

Patrick Cannon, 32, was arrested on Monday.

According to a police report, Cannon admitted to the assault.

He is charged with rape and gross sexual imposition.

This story is developing.

