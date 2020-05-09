East Toledo restaurant owner known for giving back looking for new home

Mama T knows what it's like to need a hot meal, so she makes sure no one in her neighborhood goes hungry. Now, she needs a new location.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman by the name of Mama T ran a restaurant in east Toledo and made sure her neighbors didn't' go hungry no matter how much money was in their pockets.

Now, the business is closed.

You didn't even have to enter the building to smell what Mama T was cooking for her free holiday meals and it didn't have to be a holiday for her to help you out if you needed to be fed.

"Christmas dinners, Thanksgiving dinners, clothing giveaways...We did a fresh produce giveaway not too long ago, canned goods. We try to do that at least once a week," said Patricia Martens, known to all her customers as Mama T.

Mama T was devastated when the building she was renting was bought out and she had to close down.

For her, the restaurant is about helping her eastside community, not the money.

"I've been there, I've been without a roof over my head, clothes on my back, nowhere to wash up," Mama T said.

At Mama T's Cafe, she did everything to give people what she'd gone without.

While interviewing, we didn't even have to look to find a Mama T's Cafe fan; one pulled right up to her to catch up on life.

"I'm still shocked, I can't believe they're closed, I just hope she gets a place as soon as possible," Mama T's Cafe regular Jesse Puente said.

Puente had a bike accident right outside the restaurant and said Mama T always checked in on him, even offering to take him to the hospital or help get groceries.

Mama T said her journey is not over and she is looking for a new home on the eastside to open her doors once again.

"I'm trying to find somewhere I can benefit the neighborhood. Absolutely," Mama T said.