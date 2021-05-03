Pit Crew, animal hospital nursing malnourished dog back to health

Lucas is feeling all the love during his recovery after being found collapsed in a parking lot. If you recognize the dog, contact the Lucas County Pit Crew.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas, a small gray pup, is getting love and rubs during his recovery process after being discovered collapsed in a parking lot. On Sunday, the small dog was discovered and taken to the Lucas County Pit Crew, then immediately transported to MedVet.

Dr. Barb Buford at MedVet shared Lucas was thin, weak and uncoordinated. Lucas was kept overnight to start nursing him back to health.

Lucas did well overnight and showed some improvement on Monday. He was transferred to the West Toledo Animal Hospital for further care.