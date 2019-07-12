MALINTA, Ohio — Multiple fire departments are responding to a grain bin fire in Malinta, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Multiple witnesses in the surrounding area, including Defiance County, reported hearing a loud boom around 1:30 p.m.

Defiance County OH Sheriff's Office The Sheriff's Office has taken numerous reports of the loud explosio... ns heard throughout the county. At this time we have no update as to what caused them but will provide information once we obtain it.

WTOL has crews heading to the scene. We will continue to bring you the latest.

