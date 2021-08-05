Male's body found in Findlay, Ohio BCI investigating

The death is termed 'suspicious' and an autopsy is being conducted. No other description of the person was made available.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is involved after a male body was found in Findlay on Thursday.

According to Findlay police, officers were sent to the 600 block of South Blanchard Street around 12:30 p.m. after dispatchers received a call about a deceased male at the location.

Findlay police Lt. Ryan Doe said the department and BCI "are in the initial phase of the investigation and further information will be released at a later time."