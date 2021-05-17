Male shot at Byrneport Apartments, transported to hospital

Monday's shooting incident is the fourth in the city since early Sunday morning. Two men were killed in gun violence on Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gun violence in Toledo continued on Monday with a person shot at the Byrneport Apartments before noon in south Toledo.

According to Toledo police, a male was shot at that location. He was en route to a hospital just before noon. No condition was available immediately.

Monday's shooting comes on the heels of three reported shooting incidents over the weekend that ended with two people dead.

One person was killed in a shooting at Sleepy Hollow Park in west Toledo Sunday evening.

Toledo police say 24-year-old John Graves Jr. was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A second victim at that shooting, 19-year-old Corion Grace, was also taken to the hospital by a friend after being shot in the hand.

Police say Graves was attending a vigil at the park for murder victim Armonte Rodgers, aka Armonte Darrington, who was killed earlier in the day in a shooting at the Spotlight Lounge in south Toledo. One other person was injured in that shooting incident.

Also on Sunday morning, three people were shot at D'Icon Spirits and Grille on Airport Highway and were taken to the hospital.